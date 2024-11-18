Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a flatness at Blackpool both on and off the pitch at the moment.

The Seasiders are currently on a seven-game winless run in League One, and there’s nothing really on display to excite supporters.

Since the beginning of October, they’ve only managed five goals, with two of those being scored by Wigan Athletic.

A controversial rise of season ticket prices during the summer came with the promise of entertaining football, and that hasn’t been the case outside of a four-game period in September.

Northampton Town are among the teams towards the bottom end of the table, but Blackpool didn’t anywhere near enough to claim all three points in Saturday’s 0-0 draw - which is why they’re down there themselves.

Heavy defeats away to Peterborough United and Leyton Orient should’ve been the wake-up call needed to get back on track, but as of yet that hasn’t been the case.

The problem comes down to what’s actually on offer for Steve Bruce to pick from at the moment.

When the 63-year-old was first appointed, the Seasiders demonstrated what they could do, and looked like they had a really strong starting XI on their hands.

The defence looked solid, the midfield controlled the tempo in games, and the attack was full of energy.

Injuries have been the biggest enemy in derailing that, with the personnel simply not being available to do justice to Bruce’s 4-4-2 system.

That is certainly an important mitigating factor to be considered for the coaching staff, but that doesn’t let others off the hook.

Poor management above the head coach is responsible for the current issues. The club spent the entire summer buying players to feature in Neil Critchley’s 3-5-2 formation, which has left certain positions short now.

It can be debated whether sacking the former boss after two games was the right decision, but the timing was certainly incorrect. The decision should’ve been made either at the start of the summer or further down the line.

Any change in system would’ve caused problems, and that’s proven to be the case. Even with the way Critchley wanted to approach things, they still would’ve been left short, with certain signings not working out yet.

To get out their current hole, Blackpool to some big and smart investment in January, and quickly address the areas they are short. They need to be prepared and act quickly in the transfer window if they are going to salvage something.

In the meantime, they still need to find a foothold to give themselves a chance of looking up the table in the second half of the season.

With some of the current injuries, this might mean a temporary switch in formation.

Here’s some of the options:

4-2-2-2

A system similar to this was adopted in the recent FA Cup win away to Gillingham, in the absence of both Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton.

The two wide men are critical to what Bruce is trying to do, but when one is missing, there isn’t a suitable alternative.

Both Elliot Embleton and Jake Beesley have been used on the left side, and it simply didn’t work.

Without a like-for-like winger, you simply can’t replicate what Hamilton does.

Embleton looked better in a more attacking midfield role against Gillingham, with Sonny Carey also being much-improved in a more advanced midfield role.

While the latter of the two is now injured, Apter could also bring something to a more central position, while it might also suit Josh Onomah’s attributes.

4-3-3

This formation would also take into account Hamilton’s potential absence, after the winger went off with a thigh injury at the weekend.

With Ollie Norburn back in contention, he could fit into a midfield three with Lee Evans and Ryan Finnigan - who started against Northampton.

Meanwhile, up front, Apter and Dom Ballard could play either side of a central figure, with scope for the pair to fit in.

If Kyle Joseph is injured after suffering a knock at the weekend, the additional bit of support could benefit either Jordan Rhodes or Ashley Fletcher if they start.

4-4-1-1

Depending on who’s available, Blackpool might have to go with a lone striker up front, and perhaps have an attacking midfield player behind them - whether that’s Embleton or Onomah.

Of course, this would present the winger issue on the left side if Hamilton is missing, but perhaps Hayden Coulson could be used in a slightly more conservative role.

The summer arrival from Middlesbrough was signed as a wing-back, and that’s the position that certainly suits him most.

He’s probably not strong enough defensively to play in a back four, and isn’t an out-and-out attacker, so the position could be tailored to suit his skillset further.