Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce is fearful CJ Hamilton could be out for the around the next three to four weeks.

The winger, who has only just recently returned from a thigh injury, was forced off on the hour mark of the Seasiders’ 0-0 draw with Northampton Town at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, shortly after Kyle Joseph had also made way.

Around the time of Bruce’s arrival on the Fylde Coast back in September, Hamilton rediscovered his best form, with four goals and one assist under his belt in all competitions this season.

Following the stalemate with the Cobblers, the Blackpool boss explained: “We didn’t see him be dynamic or explosive; he seemed to be playing within himself. I think he felt it after five minutes and didn’t want to come off, and that really reflects him.

“We all know what he is on his day, and when he’s fit and healthy he’s a big threat - we miss that when he’s not right.

“It looks like an injury to the same place. CJ is all about pace and power, and we’ve missed him over the last five weeks with the way we play.

“It looks as if he’s done the same thing again, so that’s one area we need to improve because we pick up so many injuries it’s scary, it’s not healthy.

“We’ll go back to the doctors and the medical people and we will see how that is, but with muscle problems it’s never easy.

“Fingers crossed it’s not too bad, but in my experience they’re always three or four weeks at least.”