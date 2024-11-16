'Crucial contributions' and 'more needed:' Blackpool player ratings V Northampton Town as winless run continues

By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Nov 2024, 17:44 GMT
Blackpool were unable to break down Northampton Town in a 0-0 draw at Bloomfield Road.

Both keepers were called into action a number of times throughout the game, with neither allowing a way through in the tight contest.

The Seasiders have now gone seven without a win in League One, and have only managed five goals in that time.

Here’s how they performed against the Cobblers:

Richard O'Donnell made two impressive saves in the first half, denying both Sam Hoskins and Tyler Roberts. The 36-year-old's contributions were certainly crucial.

1. Richard O'Donnell- 8

Richard O'Donnell made two impressive saves in the first half, denying both Sam Hoskins and Tyler Roberts. The 36-year-old's contributions were certainly crucial. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
It was a much-improved defensive display from Jordan Gabriel compared to some of his recent outings.

2. Jordan Gabriel- 7

It was a much-improved defensive display from Jordan Gabriel compared to some of his recent outings. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
After enduring a nightmare against Leyton Orient last week, Odel Offiah looked a lot more composed at the centre of the Blackpool defence.

3. Odel Offiah- 7

After enduring a nightmare against Leyton Orient last week, Odel Offiah looked a lot more composed at the centre of the Blackpool defence. Photo: CameraSport -Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Olly Casey was powerful at the back and won a number of key duals.

4. Olly Casey- 7

Olly Casey was powerful at the back and won a number of key duals. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
James Husband was back in the Seasiders starting XI, and put in a solid shift defensively at left back.

5. James Husband- 7

James Husband was back in the Seasiders starting XI, and put in a solid shift defensively at left back. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Rob Apter did look to make things happen for the Seasiders, with one shot saved and another fired over.

6. Rob Apter- 7

Rob Apter did look to make things happen for the Seasiders, with one shot saved and another fired over. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolNorthampton TownLeague OneCobblers
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice