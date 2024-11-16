'Crucial contributions' and 'more needed:' Blackpool player ratings V Northampton Town as winless run continues

Both keepers were called into action a number of times throughout the game, with neither allowing a way through in the tight contest.
The Seasiders have now gone seven without a win in League One, and have only managed five goals in that time.
Here’s how they performed against the Cobblers:
1. Richard O'Donnell- 8
Richard O'Donnell made two impressive saves in the first half, denying both Sam Hoskins and Tyler Roberts. The 36-year-old's contributions were certainly crucial. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Jordan Gabriel- 7
It was a much-improved defensive display from Jordan Gabriel compared to some of his recent outings. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Odel Offiah- 7
After enduring a nightmare against Leyton Orient last week, Odel Offiah looked a lot more composed at the centre of the Blackpool defence. Photo: CameraSport -Lee Parker
4. Olly Casey- 7
Olly Casey was powerful at the back and won a number of key duals. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. James Husband- 7
James Husband was back in the Seasiders starting XI, and put in a solid shift defensively at left back. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Rob Apter- 7
Rob Apter did look to make things happen for the Seasiders, with one shot saved and another fired over. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
