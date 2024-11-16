'Crucial contributions' and 'more needed:' Blackpool player ratings V Northampton Town as winless run continues

Both keepers were called into action a number of times throughout the game, with neither allowing a way through in the tight contest.

The Seasiders have now gone seven without a win in League One, and have only managed five goals in that time.

Here’s how they performed against the Cobblers:

1 . Richard O'Donnell- 8 Richard O'Donnell made two impressive saves in the first half, denying both Sam Hoskins and Tyler Roberts. The 36-year-old's contributions were certainly crucial.

2 . Jordan Gabriel- 7 It was a much-improved defensive display from Jordan Gabriel compared to some of his recent outings.

3 . Odel Offiah- 7 After enduring a nightmare against Leyton Orient last week, Odel Offiah looked a lot more composed at the centre of the Blackpool defence.

4 . Olly Casey- 7 Olly Casey was powerful at the back and won a number of key duals.

5 . James Husband- 7 James Husband was back in the Seasiders starting XI, and put in a solid shift defensively at left back.