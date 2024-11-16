Blackpool lose key men through injury against Northampton Town ahead of upcoming tough tests against Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City

By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Nov 2024, 16:28 GMT
Blackpool were hit with a double injury blow in the early stages of the second half of their League One meeting with Northampton Town.

Kyle Joseph was replaced by Terry Bondo in the 47th minute of the contest at Bloomfield Road.

The striker had tried to play on after limping during the first half, but ultimately was unable to continue.

After a tough first campaign on the Fylde Coast following his move from Swansea City last summer, the 23-year-old has impressed so far this season, and is the Seasiders’ top scorer with five goals in League One.

Soon after Joseph’s exit, CJ Hamilton was forced off as well, with the winger heading straight down the tunnel.

The 29-year-old, who has been a key player since the appointment of Steve Bruce back in September, has only just returned from a short spell on the sidelines with a thigh problem.

Blackpool’s latest blows come ahead of upcoming away games against Bolton Wanderers at the Toughsheet Community Stadium and Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium, and a meeting with Birmingham City in the second round of the FA Cup on December 1.

