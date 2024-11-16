Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s winless run in League One was extended to seven games with a 0-0 draw with Northampton Town at Bloomfield Road.

Despite their defence looking stronger than it has in recent weeks, the Seasiders were still unable to rediscover their spark in attack.

Steve Bruce’s side have only managed to find the back of the net five times in the league since the beginning of September, with two of those being own goals against Wigan Athletic.

Richard O’Donnell was called into action to make the first save of the afternoon, with the Blackpool keeper stopping a well-hit effort from Sam Hoskins from the edge of the box.

Down the other end, Lee Burge was quickly tested as well, but Ryan Finnigan’s shot on the turn proved to be straightforward to deal with.

With their injury list already long heading into the fixture, the Cobblers were dealt another blow after only 18 minutes, with Jack Sowerby being forced off on a stretcher.

The Seasiders have struggled to make the most of their chances in recent weeks, and continued to lack a crucial clinical edge.

Like Finnigan’s attempt before, a shot from Rob Apter didn’t prove to be too challenging for the Northampton keeper, while failure to find the right pass stopped other chances from emerging.

As for the visitors, they were denied by O’Donnell once again on the half hour mark, with the 36-year-old getting down well to get something on a low-driven effort from Will Hondermark.

With Dom Ballard away on England U20s duty, Jordan Rhodes was given an opportunity in the league starting XI after scoring in the midweek EFL Trophy tie with Harrogate.

The 34-year-old came close to repaying Bruce’s faith towards the end of the first half, but put a header from a Lee Evans corner just wide of the target.

Blackpool were handed a blow following the restart, with Kyle Joseph unable to continue after limping during the opening 45 minutes.

Following his recent outings off the bench in the EFL Trophy, 17-year-old Terry Bondo was handed a chance in League One.

Shortly after Joseph’s withdrawal, CJ Hamilton was forced off as well, in another potential injury concern for the Seasiders.

After a pretty routine opening hour for Burge, the Northampton keeper was forced into a fingertip save by an impressive Rhodes strike, just minutes after the striker had wasted a headed opportunity to test the 31-year-old.

The Cobblers also had further opportunities to take the lead, with O’Donnell stopping a header from Ben Fox, before Olly Casey made a crucial challenge in the box.

Blackpool continued to ask questions heading into the latter stages, and were unlucky not to score after a Bondo shot was clawed off the line by Burge.

Apter also had a late chance, but saw his shot take a touch to go just wide of the post following a later recovering challenge.

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Ryan Finnigan (68’), CJ Hamilton (60’), Kyle Joseph (47’), Jordan Rhodes (68’).

Substitutes: Harry Tyrer, Matthew Pennington, Ollie Norburn (68’), Elliot Embleton (68’), Hayden Coulson (60’), Zac Ashworth, Terry Bondo (47’).