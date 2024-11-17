Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have now gone seven games without a win in League One - with Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Northampton Town being their latest disappointing result.

Since the beginning of October, the Seasiders have only managed three points from their last seven outings.

They have struggled in front up front in particular, finding the back of the net five times during that time, with two of those occasions being own goals.

Blackpool parted ways with Neil Critchley two league games into the season following back-to-back defeats at the start of the campaign.

Things did temporarily improve in Steve Bruce’s first month in charge, with the 63-year-old enjoying a four-game winning run, before the recent dip in form.

“We got off to a mediocre start, had a wonderful time for a month, and now we’ve had a bad month,” said the Seasiders boss.

“That’s where we are at this particular moment, so we have to go back to the drawing board, see what we’ve got this week, and come up with something a little bit different because it’s evident we’re going to be without key players.

“We’re capable of putting back-to-back results together. It’s a tough time at the minute, but we have to stay together.

“It’s frustrating, but football is all about pressure, it’s about how you deal with it.

“We’re having a disappointing time. We thought we had turned a corner, so we have to try and get back up and running. What better place than Bolton next week.”