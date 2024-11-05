Consistent game time has been limited for Blackpool striker Jake Beesley so far this season.

The 27-year-old has only managed two starts in League One throughout the opening months of the campaign, but has featured regularly in cup competitions.

Blackpool welcome Liverpool U21s to Bloomfield Road on Wednesday night in their second game of the EFL Trophy group stages, in what could provide Beesley with another opportunity to impress head coach Steve Bruce.

The forward used the competition to his advantage last year, and will be hoping to achieve the same this time around.

“Last season was similar - I wasn’t in the team and this competition was a chance for me to get minutes, and I impressed in the games I played in and managed to get back in,” he said.

“I treat it in the same way as I would any other game, and I’m looking forward to it.

“It has been a little bit frustrating this season, as a footballer you want to play every minute you can, but sometimes it doesn’t work like that, so you’ve got to trust your process and do the right things.”

Beesley’s future on the Fylde Coast looked uncertain at the start of the season, with former head coach Neil Critchley admitting the ex-Rochdale man was not part of his plans.

The now-Hearts boss was sacked shortly after by the Seasiders hierarchy, which handed a number of players a second chance.

“With the old gaffer we had a conversation and I sort of knew where I was at, but things then changed again,” Beesley added.

“It was a new chance to impress a new face, and I feel if I keep doing the right things, I will only put myself in a better position when my chance comes.

“After the conversation (with Critchley) happened, it wasn't long after that he left, so nothing ever materialised in that sort of way, so I wouldn’t say I was close to leaving.”