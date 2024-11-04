Sonny Carey admits he’s been doing everything he can to get himself ready for an opportunity in the Blackpool XI.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder went over two months without a league start for the Seasiders prior to last Monday’s 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic.

After retaining his place for the weekend’s FA Cup first round trip to Gillingham, he was on hand with a brace in a 2-0 victory at Priestfield Stadium, hitting a superb strike to open the scoring in the first half, before adding a second in the closing minutes of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the match, Blackpool coach Stephen Dobbie praised the patience of the 23-year-old in recent months.

“I’ve not really been in the team lately so it was good to play and get a couple of goals - it felt good,” Carey told Tangerine TV.

“There’s always competition for places at every club, but as a footballer I just want to play every game.

“As Dobbs has said, I’ve had to be patient. I’ve been training well and doing everything properly, so I got my chance, and I think I took it quite well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gillingham game allowed Carey to play in a more attacking role in midfield alongside Elliot Embleton.

“He’s waited patiently for his chance, and with two goals he’s taken it today, so hopefully his confidence will build,” Dobbie said on Saturday.

“Sonny is a technical player, who is really good on the ball, he can handle it and dribble. You can see the way he handles the ball at full pace. He’s got the quality of the strike like the first goal, and then the composure of the second.

“We can all see his quality, but hopefully we can get it game-by-game and keep on going.

“A lot of the players will have to be patient because we’ve got a big squad. Once you get into the team, like Sonny did today, it’s all about keeping the shirt.”