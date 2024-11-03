Sonny Carey was on hand with a brace in Blackpool’s 2-0 victory over Gillingham in the first round of the FA Cup.

The midfielder hit a superb strike to open the scoring in the first half, before adding a second in the closing minutes of the match.

Seasiders coach Stephen Dobbie was impressed with the performance of the 23-year-old, and praised his patience in recent times.

Discussing his goals, he said. “That’s the quality Sonny has got, we see it everyday in training.

“He’s waited patiently for his chance, and with two goals he’s taken it today, so hopefully his confidence will build.

“Sonny is a technical player, who is really good on the ball, he can handle it and dribble. You can see the way he handles the ball at full pace. He’s got the quality of the strike like the first goal, and then the composure of the second.

“We can all see his quality, but hopefully we can get it game-by-game and keep on going.

“A lot of the players will have to be patient because we’ve got a big squad. Once you get into the team, like Sonny did today, it’s all about keeping the shirt.”

Blackpool slightly altered their system, to allow Carey and Elliot Embleton to play in more central attacking areas, rather than traditional wingers.

“They’re different wide men to the way Rob (Apter) and CJ (Hamilton) like to play,” Dobbie added.

“We had to work through the week knowing possibly what the team was going to be.

“The two of them like to come into the pitch and combine. It was slightly different, but the preparation was good.

“You know different players and different capabilities. Sonny coming into that space is where he wants to be - running at players and combining.”