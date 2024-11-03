Blackpool will face Birmingham City in the second round of the FA Cup.

The Seasiders will welcome the Blues to Bloomfield Road at some point between November 29 and December 2.

A Sonny Carey brace secured a 2-0 victory over Gillingham at Priestfield Stadium on Saturday afternoon to help Steve Bruce’s side progress from their first round away tie.

Meanwhile, Birmingham claimed a 1-0 victory over Sutton United at VBS Community Stadium courtesy of a first half strike from Willum Willumsson.

This will be the second time in as many rounds that the Blackpool boss has come up against one of his former sides, with Bruce calling St Andrew’s home between 2001 and 2007.

Here is the full draw:

Salford City V Cheltenham Town

Walsall V Charlton Athletic

Exeter City V Chesterfield

Leyton Orient V Oldham Athletic

Barnsley V Bristol Rovers

AFC Wimbledon V Dagenham & Redbridge

Accrington Stanley V Swindon Town

Crawley Town V Chesham United or Lincoln City

Burton Albion V Tamworth

Blackpool V Birmingham City

Stevenage V Mansfield Town

Peterborough United V Notts County

Stockport County V Brackley Town

Wealdstone V Wycombe Wanderers

Morecambe V Bradford City

Solihull Moors V Bromley

Kettering Town V Doncaster Rovers

Reading V Harborough Town

Harrogate Town V Gainsborough Trinity

Cambridge United V Wigan Athletic