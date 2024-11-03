Blackpool discover FA Cup second round opponent - full draw here including away trips for likes of Wigan Athletic and Bradford City alongside Birmingham
The Seasiders will welcome the Blues to Bloomfield Road at some point between November 29 and December 2.
A Sonny Carey brace secured a 2-0 victory over Gillingham at Priestfield Stadium on Saturday afternoon to help Steve Bruce’s side progress from their first round away tie.
Meanwhile, Birmingham claimed a 1-0 victory over Sutton United at VBS Community Stadium courtesy of a first half strike from Willum Willumsson.
This will be the second time in as many rounds that the Blackpool boss has come up against one of his former sides, with Bruce calling St Andrew’s home between 2001 and 2007.
Here is the full draw:
Salford City V Cheltenham Town
Walsall V Charlton Athletic
Exeter City V Chesterfield
Leyton Orient V Oldham Athletic
Barnsley V Bristol Rovers
AFC Wimbledon V Dagenham & Redbridge
Accrington Stanley V Swindon Town
Crawley Town V Chesham United or Lincoln City
Burton Albion V Tamworth
Blackpool V Birmingham City
Stevenage V Mansfield Town
Peterborough United V Notts County
Stockport County V Brackley Town
Wealdstone V Wycombe Wanderers
Morecambe V Bradford City
Solihull Moors V Bromley
Kettering Town V Doncaster Rovers
Reading V Harborough Town
Harrogate Town V Gainsborough Trinity
Cambridge United V Wigan Athletic