Blackpool booked their place in the second round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over Gillingham.

Sonny Carey gave the Seasiders the lead during the first half with his superb hit from distance, before doubling the advantage heading into the final moments of the tie.

Steve Bruce was given a warm reception at the club where he started his playing career, as the Blackpool boss made his return to work after a break from football following the death of his grandson.

A couple of early chances came the way of Elliot Embleton at Priestfield Stadium, with the midfielder placing a shot into the side-netting from a tight angle, before hitting an attempt straight at Glenn Morris a couple of minutes later.

Both teams struggled to create any real problems for the opposition throughout the majority of the opening half. Gillingham’s first real effort was a long-distance effort from Jack Nolan, which was always curling away from the Seasiders goal.

The winger was able to test Richard O’Donnell with his next attempt, with the 36-year-old parrying the initial shot towards the front post, before recovering well before anyone could get on the end of the rebound.

Blackpool broke the deadlock in the 37th minute, as Carey hit a fantastic strike from the edge of the box, which clipped the inside of the post on its way past the keeper.

Kyle Joseph set up a good chance for Ryan Finnigan to quickly double the lead, but the midfielder couldn’t keep his effort down.

Following the restart, opportunities for the Seasiders to double their lead were limited, while some solid defensive work from the visitors halted Gillingham’s search of an equaliser.

Within 30 seconds of coming on, Jordan Rhodes called Morris into action again with a one-on-one attempt.

From the resulting corner, Shad Ogie was fortunate not to score an own goal, as a clearance off the line spared his blushes.

Heading into the final minute of stoppage time, Blackpool claimed their second of the afternoon on the break.

Substitute Josh Omomah played through a well weighted pass for Carey, who finished past the keeper to claim his brace.

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Ryan Finnigan (88’), Lee Evans, Sonny Carey, Elliot Embleton (83’), Kyle Joseph (69’), Dom Ballard (69’).

Substitutes: Harry Tyrer, Matthew Pennington (83’), Ashley Fletcher, Elkan Baggott, Jordan Rhodes (69’), Josh Onomah (88’), Jake Beesley (69’), Dom Thompson, Zac Ashworth.