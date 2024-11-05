Blackpool are back in EFL Trophy action on Wednesday night as they welcome Liverpool U21s to Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders started the group stages with a 4-1 victory over Crewe Alexandra at the beginning of September, but haven’t played in the competition since due to this week’s outing being pushed back by a month.

Following this week’s game against the Premier League youngsters, Steve Bruce’s side head to Harrogate next Tuesday in their concluding game of the opening round.

Teams often use the EFL Trophy to rotate, with this game landing in between Blackpool’s 2-0 victory away to Gillingham in the FA Cup and this weekend’s trip to the capital to face Leyton Orient in League One.

Following the positive result at Priestfield Stadium, Seasiders coach Stephen Dobbie discussed the selection considerations that took place.

“We’ll wait and see how players are feeling, but I’d imagine there will be guys that need game time because we’ve obviously got a long trip to Leyton Orient for Saturday’s game,” he said.

“I’d imagine there’ll be some change but we’ll have to wait and see nearer the time.”

In the opening group game against Crewe, youngsters Theo Upton and Spencer Knight were both introduced off the bench.

On Friday night, the Seasiders U18s booked their place in the second round of the FA Youth Cup with a 3-0 victory over Stockport County, as Terry Bondo rounded off the result following Gabe Schulter’s brace.

Ahead of that game Matthew Blinkhorn was announced as the academy’s new senior professional development phase coach, with Alex Taylor taking over as head of academy coaching.

Dobbie knows Blackpool’s youngsters well, having recently worked with the U18s himself before joining Bruce’s first-team backroom staff.

“They had a great result on Friday night, Blinks led them to a win,” he added.

“Theo (Upton) and Spencer (Knight) were involved last time, so we’ll see the numbers and take it from there, but I would imagine one or two would be in.

“There’s a good group of U18s there, especially the first years that have come in, so it’s something we do regularly getting a few up to expose them to the levels.

“It’s something I speak to Blinks all of the time about getting them up.”