Steve Bruce made his return to work in Blackpool’s 2-0 victory over Gillingham in the first round of the FA Cup.

The Seasiders boss spent a number of weeks away from football following the death of his grandson, but made the trip to Priestfield Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Bruce started his playing career with Gillingham, before going on to join Norwich City and Manchester United, and was given a warm reception by the home fans, as well as the travelling Blackpool supporters.

“I don’t think we can comprehend what he’s been through, we’re all here for him,” said Seasiders assistant coach Stephen Dobbie.

“When we saw him on Thursday, we were delighted, having him back in the building was a massive lift for everyone. We embraced him, but then he wanted to get back to work - that’s the kind of guy he is. He wanted to get back to what he does best.

“He wanted to come to Gillingham because this is where he came through, and the reception from the fans was fantastic.

“Even before the game he was in the corner and a lot of fans came over to give their condolences. He’s a massive character in the game of football, and it was a great touching moment.”