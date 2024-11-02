Blackpool coach Stephen Dobbie was pleased with the team’s ‘collective’ effort to progress to the second round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory away to Gillingham.

Sonny Carey gave the Seasiders the lead during the first half with his superb hit from distance, before doubling the advantage heading into the final moments of the tie.

Steve Bruce was given a warm reception at the club where he started his playing career, as the Blackpool boss made his return to work after a break from football following the death of his grandson.

Reflecting on the game, first-team coach Dobbie said: “Getting the last minute goal against Wigan (in Monday’s 2-2 draw) and nearly winning it has given the lads a boost of getting back to where we know we can be, but we’ve got to take it game-by-game and back it up with wins.

“The boys defended really well, Sonny (Carey) came up with a great strike in the first half, and then we had to defend again because we knew what was coming.

“Gillingham were exactly as we thought they would be, very physical with long balls into the box. They’re a good team, I think they’ll be okay in League Two this season.

“At half time the gaffer emphasised getting the clean sheet, we’re really pleased we got it, and it was a good finish at the end from Sonny with Josh’s (Onomah) weighted pass.

“It was a collective effort from everyone from front to back, and we’re just pleased to be in the next round.

“Watching the Tamworth game last night (against Huddersfield Town), we wanted to make sure we weren’t out in the first half. A draw closer to home will be nice, but whatever it is we will prepare right for the game. The FA Cup can take you to different and wonderful places.”