Blackpool defender Elkan Baggott was back involved in group training on Thursday as he gets closer to making his return from injury.

The 22-year-old has only managed three outings for the Seasiders since his loan move from Ipswich Town back in August.

An ankle injury in training resulted in an extended stint on the sidelines for the Indonesian international, but he could be fit enough to feature in next Wednesday’s EFL Trophy game against Liverpool U21s at Bloomfield Road.

“Elkan Baggott had his first session this morning, so it was good to get him back involved in the group,” said Blackpool coach Stephen Dobbie on Thursday.

“We’re looking forward to maybe Wednesday; we’ll see how he goes in the next couple of days.

“He wants to introduce himself properly to the manager and the coaching staff because there weren't too many games before he got injured.

“Even from the one session I’ve watched today, you can see he’s a big aggressive player and he’s good on the ball, so it’s a great addition to the back.”

Baggott is among a number of players missing for Blackpool at the moment, with Steve Bruce’s side up against Gillingham in the FA Cup next.

“CJ (Hamilton) is coming along well, and so is Ollie Norburn and Hubby (James Husband),” Dobbie added.

“In the next couple of weeks we should have a couple back, which will make competition for places stronger.”