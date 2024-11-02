Legendary ex-Blackpool boss makes winning start to life with new club

Legendary ex-Blackpool manager Ian Holloway has made a winning start to life with Swindon Town.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 61-year-old was announced as the Robins’ new boss last week, and was in the dugout for the first time on Saturday afternoon for an FA Cup first round tie against Colchester at the County Ground.

Harry Anderson had given the visitors a 1-0 lead, before Joel McGregor levelled the scores to take the contest to extra time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 106th minute, Peterborough United loanee Kabongo Tshimanga bagged the winner to book Swindon’s place in the next round.

Holloway is a legendary figure on the Fylde Coast, having guided the Seasiders to the Premier League via the play-offs back in 2010, during a successful three-year stint at Bloomfield Road.

Discussing his former manager’s return to football after four years out of the game, Brett Ormerod said: “There’s certain people who have that aura of not just being a good manager, but being an entertaining one.

“Football has missed him. When Blackpool were in the Prem, he was a big thing with his interviews and stuff - I think the whole country looked forward to hearing from him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been asked many times what he’s like when he’s doing his team talks, and I’d say ‘he’s worse.’

“We’d go in for a team meeting at 10am, and sometimes you wouldn’t finish until quarter to 12.

“I think his bubbliness at times might’ve been mistaken for clowning about, but that was never Ian Holloway. He’s a very astute manager and a very clever person.

“He knows his stuff. He’s got that charisma and personality that can bring the best out of players.”