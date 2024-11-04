Fitness challenge presented to ex-Blackpool man following limited minutes with rivals Preston North End
The 25-year-old has made just six appearances for the Lilywhites since his Deadline Day loan move to Deepdale from Nottingham Forest.
Bowler is a familiar face across Lancashire at Bloomfield Road, having scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 71 appearances for the Seasiders across a permanent stint and a later loan spell.
Discussing the ex-Everton man’s game time, Preston coach Stuart McCall, who has also spent time with Blackpool, told the Lancashire Post: “It's unfortunate for Josh, because the last couple of weeks have been a bit stop-start.
“He's had a couple of little niggly things, where he's not been able to train flat out. We need to sort of get his fitness levels up, if you like. I think he showed glimpses the other night (against Arsenal).
“With the shape of the team we've gone to - playing wing-backs - obviously Kess, Robbie and Pottsy have been doing really well in those positions, but, we can play a lob-sided one - where we play a natural winger on one side and a winger on the other.
“So, it can change, but I think we just need to build him day-by-day in his training - because he has probably missed a lot of football. He missed a couple of bounce games we had, because of a couple of niggly things, unfortunately, but he's still lively and trained really well (last Friday)."