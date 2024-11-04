Status of upcoming Blackpool fixture as the next international break approaches

Blackpool’s next League One home fixture is expected to go ahead as planned despite falling inside the upcoming international window.

The Seasiders welcome Northampton Town to Bloomfield Road on November 16, with the Gazette understanding a postponement will not be required.

So far this season, Steve Bruce’s side have qualified for the previous two international breaks after having three players called up by their respective nations.

This will not be the case this month, with Rob Apter’s Scotland U21s and Zac Ashworth’s Wales U21s not scheduled to play after both sides failed to qualify for next summer’s UEFA EURO U21 tournament.

Elsewhere, Dom Ballard could still be selected by England U20s, with the young Three Lions taking on Germany in Chesterfield, before travelling to Poland a few days later.

Blackpool’s game with Northampton will be the club’s designated Remembrance Fixture, where everyone inside the ground will be invited to come together to show their support for the Armed Forces.