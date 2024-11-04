Blackpool face a difficult FA Cup second round tie after being drawn against Birmingham City.

The two teams will meet at Bloomfield Road at some point between November 29 and December 2, after progressing in the competition with victories over Gillingham and Sutton United respectively at the weekend.

Seasiders boss Steve Bruce knows the Blues well, having managed at St Andrew’s between 2001 and 2007.

Since their relegation from the Championship last season, Birmingham have invested heavily, and currently sit top of the League One table with 29 points from their opening 12 games.

Reacting to the draw on social media, one Blackpool fan wrote: “All the non-league teams (in the competition) and we get drawn to the Man City of the second round.”

Another added: “Playing them twice in the league was already enough, cheers lads.”

A third stated: “Been a good run anyway.”

With a fourth agreeing: “Well we’re out.”

While another noted: “And that’s that then.”

Sonny Carey was on hand with a brace for the Seasiders in a 2-0 victory away to Gillingham in the first round at the weekend.

The midfielder opened the scoring with a superb first half strike, which clipped the post on its way in, before securing the win in the final moments of the tie after being played through on the break by a perfectly weighted Josh Onomah pass.