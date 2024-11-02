'I imagine:' Admission made on the action Blackpool might take in the next transfer window
Since the appointment of Steve Bruce at the beginning of September, the Seasiders have utilised a 4-4-2 formation, rather than the wing-back system used under former boss Neil Critchley.
This has left the current coaching team with a shortage of players in certain areas, which has been amplified by knocks in those positions in the last month.
“I Imagine there’ll be some movement (in January), and the gaffer will already be on with that,” Dobbie said.
“We obviously changed formation when he came in. We might’ve overloaded for a different formation and now we want to play something else.
“There will be areas we need to strengthen, but it’s more about the here and now, because we’ve still got plenty of games until the new year to get up the table.”