Steve Bruce states it’s crucial for Blackpool to rediscover their attacking spark following their 0-0 draw with Northampton Town at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders have now gone seven games without a win in League One since the start of October, and have only found the back of the net five times during that time, with two of those occasions being own goals.

At the back, there was an improvement on last weekend’s 3-0 defeat away to Leyton Orient, but the attacking department continues to be a headache for Bruce and his coaching staff.

“Defensively we were better, and we kept a clean sheet - the goalkeeper made a couple of saves when he needed to,” he said.

“That’s the big positive. We had to arrest ourselves defensively and we have to improve if we’re going to move forward, so that was better today.

“Overall, I don’t think many would’ve tuned into it, it wasn’t a classic by any stretch. The highlight might’ve been Terry’s (Bondo) big chance, where the goalkeeper pulled off a great save.

“We've had two or three really good opportunities and didn’t take them. We just huffed and puffed all day.

“We’ve been disrupted again, with CJ (Hamilton) pulling up and the centre forward (Kyle Joseph) going off as well. A month ago we were clinical in what we did, but it doesn’t help when you lose two of your forward players, they’re a huge part of the team.

“We were better when we changed, and the subs gave us a bit of freshness, but did we do enough to win the game? - I’m not quite sure, but at least we looked a threat.

“We have to move forward, get training again, and see what we can do next weekend.

“It’s a point, but the only positive is the clean sheet, which we needed to address. Thankfully we defended better, but we need that spark back at the top end of the pitch.”