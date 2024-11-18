Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s frustrations continued at the weekend as they endured a 0-0 stalemate with Northampton Town.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both goalkeepers were called into action to make a couple of impressive saves, but beyond that there wasn’t too much to get supporters off their seats.

The Seasiders are now winless in seven League One games, and have only found the back of the net five times since the beginning of October, with two of those occasions being own goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the forwards struggling at the moment is Jordan Rhodes, who has been unable to replicate his form while on loan at Bloomfield Road last season.

The striker finished the 2023/24 campaign as Blackpool’s top scorer with 15 goals - which all came in the first half of the season.

Despite struggling with injury from the end of January onwards, the Seasiders hierarchy had seen enough to offer him a permanent one-year deal following the conclusion of his contract with Huddersfield Town.

While he has scored twice in the EFL Trophy, the ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough will be disappointed by his form in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his frustrations on the field, the 34-year-old offered a reminder why he became a fans favourite last year with his actions off it.

At full time of the Northampton draw, he headed over to the home fans to gift his boots to young supporters.

Jordan Rhodes hands his boots out to young fans at the end of the match (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Rhodes started his senior career with Ipswich Town back in 2007, before going on to have spells with Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough.

In the years before his time with Blackpool, he spent time with both Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield, where his goal-scoring record did start to dwindle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His loan spell on the Fylde Coast saw him rediscover his best form, and he’ll be keen to get back to that once again.

A Seasiders striker at the opposite end of the age spectrum is 17-year-old Terry Bondo, who was introduced off the bench for his league debut against the Cobblers, after recently featuring in the EFL Trophy.

The youngster was given a warm welcome by fans, and took a moment to applaud them on the full time whistle.