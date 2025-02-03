Blackpool striker Jordan Rhodes has been given the blessing of Steve Bruce to find a new club before the end of the transfer window.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road, and was completely left out of the Seasiders’ matchday squad for their 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic at the weekend.

Following that game, Bruce confirmed, Rhodes would be allowed to leave the club if that’s what he wanted.

“There’s one or two clubs sniffing around him,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope something gets done for his sake because he’s in the winter of his career, so we’ve left it in his court.

“He’s obviously frustrated that he’s not getting a game at the moment, and I can understand that, so let’s hope it works out for both parties.

“If he stays, there’s no problem at all because he’s a wonderful pro who has been a fantastic goal scorer over the years. He deserves that bit of respect and we’ll give him that and do whatever he wants to do.”

A number of clubs have reportedly been put on alert by Rhodes’ situation, following claims from Football League World that Cambridge United had made enquiries last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Alan Nixon, fellow League One sides Burton Albion, Mansfield Town and Barnsley are also interested.

In the case of the latter, the Chronicle’s Doug O’Kane has admitted a move from the Tykes is unlikely, posting: “Anything can happen on deadline day but, I understand, he’s not someone the Reds are currently trying to bring in.”

Alongside the teams in the third tier, Nixon has also linked League Two high fliers Bradford City.

Rhodes’ career to date

Rhodes started his professional career with Ipswich Town, before making a permanent move to Huddersfield in 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his first spell with the Terriers, he recorded 70 goals in 122 League One outings, helping the club promotion via the play-offs in 2012, before joining Blackburn Rovers.

Following his time at Ewood Park, he went on to have permanent stints with both Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday before returning to the John Smith’s Stadium in 2021.

After two seasons back with the Terriers, Rhodes joined Blackpool on loan in the summer of 2023, and proved to be a success.

During his first half season with the Seasiders, he found the back of the net 15 times, before being disrupted by two lengthy injuries from the end of January onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the striker’s struggles towards the back end of his loan spell, he was quickly snapped up on a one-year deal following the conclusion of his time at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Things have ultimately not worked out throughout the campaign so far, with no goals coming his way in the league, and only three starts under his belt.