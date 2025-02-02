Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jordan Rhodes was left out of Blackpool’s matchday squad for their game against Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minutes have been limited for the 34-year-old throughout this season so far, and has been linked with a move away from Bloomfield Road in recent days.

Football League World report that Cambridge United had made an enquiry for the experienced forward, but Seasiders boss Steve Bruce has confirmed no official approach has been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The U’s currently find themselves in a relegation battle in the third tier, sitting 23rd in the table after picking up just 21 points from 27 games.

Rhodes was a key man for the Seasiders while on loan at Bloomfield Road last season, but has fallen down the pecking order since making his move permanent in the summer.

Discussing the forward’s absence in the 2-2 draw with Charlton, Bruce said: “There’s nothing that I’m aware of. There’s one or two clubs sniffing around him. I hope something gets done for his sake because he’s in the winter of his career, so we’ve left it in his court.

“He’s obviously frustrated that he’s not getting a game at the moment, and I can understand that, so let’s hope it works out for both parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If he stays, there’s no problem at all because he’s a wonderful pro who has been a fantastic goal scorer over the years. He deserves that bit of respect and we’ll give him that and do whatever he wants to do.”

Rhodes was initially a success on the Fylde Coast after making the move to Blackpool on loan from Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2023.

During his first half season with the Seasiders, he found the back of the net 15 times, before being disrupted by two lengthy injuries from the end of January onwards.

Despite the striker’s struggles towards the back end of his loan spell, he was quickly snapped up on a one-year deal following the conclusion of his time at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things have ultimately not worked out throughout the campaign so far, with no goals coming his way in the league, and only three starts under his belt.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Addicks game, Bruce discussed his stance on Rhodes leaving before the window end.

“There hasn’t been any formal approach from Cambridge,” Bruce said in his pre-match press conference.

“I believe they’ve taken (Dom Ballard), so whether they want someone else, I’ve not had any conversations with them. I’ve seen that speculation appear, but I’ve not had any contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No player is happy when they’re not playing, and that goes with Jordan too. My job is to get a squad together to take us forward.

“We all know Jordan has been a fantastic player, and even to this day he’s still the first in and trains really well. He’s a delight to manage, and of course he wants to play.

“He’s coming to the winter of his career, but what a wonderful player he has been. We’ll do whatever Jordan wants to do. If something happens in the next few days then he’d go with our blessing.

“If he stays, then he’s a vital part of the squad.”