Blackpool linked with move for ex-Sunderland man alongside familiar face - reports

Blackpool have been linked with a move for a new goalkeeper over the weekend.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heading into Deadline Day, Seasiders boss Steve Bruce have admitted the club are working on getting one further deal over the line, but has not confirmed the position they are looking at.

Since the departure of Dan Grimshaw back in the summer, there’s been a battle to replace the ex-Manchester City youngster in goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Richard O’Donnell and Everton loanee Harry Tyrer have been given chances, with the latter coming out on top in recent times - starting Blackpool’s last 12 league games.

While it’s not all been plain sailing for the 23-year-old, he has shown signs of improvement in some areas of his game, and was backed by Bruce earlier this month.

Nonetheless, according to various reports, the Seasiders are in the market for a new keeper before the 11pm deadline.

Links with former League One opponent

According to Alan Nixon, one figure being looked at is former Wycombe Wanderers shot stopper Max Stryjek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old started his senior career with Sunderland, but was unable to make a first-team appearance for the club, with his early taste of senior football coming on loan with the likes of Boston United and Eastleigh.

Following a permanent stint with the The Spitfires, Stryjek made the move to Livingston, before returning to the EFL with Wycombe in 2022.

During his time at Adams Park, he made 82 appearances in total prior to his departure last summer.

Since then, he’s been with Jagiellonia Białystok in Poland, but has struggled for regular first-team action.

Familiar name suggested

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, The Deck have put Grimshaw’s name forward over a potential return to the Fylde Coast.

Dan Grimshaw

The 27-year-old left the Seasiders back in August in order to join Plymouth Argyle, but has recently lost his place as first-choice at Home Park, dropping to the bench for five of their last eight Championship games.

During his time at Bloomfield Road, Grimshaw featured 96 times in total, becoming a key man in between the sticks.