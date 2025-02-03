It’s Deadline Day - but it’s hard to know what to expect for Blackpool heading into the latter stages of the transfer window.

The Seasiders headed into the New Year with the intention of trimming down their squad and bringing in new quality - which they have been able to do on the whole.

It’s always hard to get the right deal over the line in the winter window, with Steve Bruce insisting on several occasions that he was willing to wait until the summer in order to get the right players through the door.

Here’s some of the key points heading into Deadline Day:

The arrivals

Three new faces have arrived on the Fylde Coast inside the past month. The only permanent signing is Tom Bloxham, who appears to be one very much for the present and the future.

In his first few games in Tangerine, the 21-year-old has impressed, as well as proving his versatility - starting as a striker despite joining to play predominantly on the wing.

Meanwhile, Sammy Silvera and Niall Ennis have arrived on loan from Middlesbrough and Stoke City respectively.

It’ll be interesting to see what the pair can bring going forward, with both finding the back of the net off the bench in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic at Bloomfield Road.

The departures

On the whole, Blackpool have trimmed their squad in the exact way they would’ve wanted to.

The likes of Elliot Embleton and Dom Thompson have both departed permanently, having been miles down the pecking order, while Zac Ashworth has headed out on loan to Ross County to pick up more experience.

Ollie Norburn has also made a temporary move away from Bloomfield Road to join Wigan Athletic, but has probably played his final game in Tangerine with his contract set to expire in the summer.

A major disappointment has been the loss of Kyle Joseph - who has joined Hull City for a reported fee of £2.5million.

The striker had been the Seasiders brightest attacking player during the first half of the campaign, and of course leaves a hole, but money like that couldn’t be turned down, and neither could the opportunity for the player himself.

Who could still leave?

Jordan Rhodes seems like the most-likely figure to depart Blackpool before the 11pm deadline.

A number of clubs have been linked with the 34-year-old, but as of Saturday no official approach had been made for his services.

Rhodes has fallen down the pecking order this season, after being the club’s top scorer while on loan last season.

While he could still have a role to play, the forward will clearly be frustrated by his lack of minutes, and could potentially consider a move if anything concrete came his way.

Another player who could leave comes in the midfield department. Ryan Finnigan has been out of favour in recent times, but has impressed when he has been given an opportunity this season.

It could be in everyone’s best interests for the ex-Southampton youngster to head out on loan before the window comes to an end.

Which areas still need filling?

There’s an argument to say that there’s still a vacancy in the attacking department. While Ennis has arrived, and Bloxham can play in that role, Blackpool are still technically one down on personnel from what they started the window with.

While Joseph might’ve been replaced, loanee Dom Ballard also left at the beginning of the month after being recalled by parent club Southampton.

Although there’s still a number of options up front, one further additional body wouldn’t do any harm if the right profile was available.

Equally, the centre of midfield is another area that arguably could do with further depth following Norburn’s move to Wigan.

Lee Evans and Albie Morgan have been Bruce’s clear first-choices, while Sonny Carey has also done well in the role in recent times.

Josh Onomah could also slot in, but is a more attacking option, so a more-defence-minded player wouldn’t do any harm to add further back-up.

Bruce has stated the club are looking to complete one further deal, but has not revealed which position that is in, so it’ll be interesting to see what progresses.

Goalkeeper rumours

There have been a few reports in the last few days linking Blackpool with a move for a new goalkeeper.

This is certainly something that should be on the agenda in the summer, with a permanent replacement still needed for Dan Grimshaw on the back of his departure in August.

Throughout this window, Bruce has insisted that Everton loanee Harry Tyrer would remain his first-choice for the remainder of the season, so it would be a u-turn on this stance if the club were to move for someone else before 11pm.