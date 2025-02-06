The challenge Blackpool face on what is set to be a huge summer that can't be wasted

Opinion: Blackpool are set to face one of their biggest summers for year - and it’s not going to be easy.

Following the conclusion of the winter window, the Seasiders are in a slightly better position to attack the second half of the season.

They are currently six points off the play-offs, but face a battle with a number of other clubs to claim sixth spot.

As proven with a late run of form under Neil Critchley last year, a number of consecutive wins can easily alter your position in the race.

While Blackpool have left themselves short in a couple of positions following Monday’s transfer deadline, if they can avoid too many injuries in those areas then they could get away with it.

They have been able to address a shortage of players who can play on the wing, which will provide a boost to the way Steve Bruce wants his side to play.

Anything can happen between now and the end of May, so who knows which division the Seasiders could be preparing for in the summer, but whether it’s League One or the Championship, it’s going to be huge.

First of all, there is a war chest there, which was added to last month with the sale of Kyle Joseph.

Blackpool are lucky to have a manager with the experience of Bruce, so that can’t be wasted and he must be backed.

The 64-year-old has admitted on a number of occasions that he was willing to be patient in the winter window, in order to get it right the next time the market opens.

This will be down to the fact he knows how many areas he will need to fill, and what a big turnover there is set to be.

First of all, a new goalkeeper will be required. Dan Grimshaw departed back in August, and the club are yet to bring in a permanent replacement, so that is going to be integral.

Harry Tyrer has been the first-choice for the majority of this campaign, but is only on loan from Everton, and hasn’t done enough yet to suggest a permanent deal should be considered.

Meanwhile, number two Richard O’Donnell is out of contract in the summer, meaning another new keeper could be required as well depending on what happens there.

At the other end of the pitch, a permanent replacement will be needed for Joseph, with Niall Ennis’ January move from Stoke City only being a loan.

Regardless of that, Blackpool are still a couple of strikers down from what they had at the start of the winter window with both Dom Ballard (recalled by Southampton) and Jordan Rhodes (loaned out to Mansfield) also departing.

Like in goal, and pretty much every other position throughout the squad, the attacking department also have players who are out of contract.

Including the loanees who will return to their parent clubs, up to 14 players could move on for free in the summer. Although new deals will be sorted with some; a large number will still depart.

On top of that, the club will also have to be wary their top talent isn’t poached. The likes of Olly Casey and Albie Morgan have been fantastic under Bruce this season, and will be integral to any success, but will be catching the eyes of others.

While more change will be needed as the head coach continues to stamp his own ideas onto things, the Seasiders will have to be careful that some familiarity remains as well.

The likelihood is it will be another League One campaign they will be preparing for, and a further year of transition probably won’t cut it.