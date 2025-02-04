Opinion: Jordan Rhodes’ time with Blackpool has more than likely come to an end - and he should be remembered fondly despite his permanent move not working out.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward was superb on loan at Bloomfield Road last season, with the two parties proving equally beneficial to each other.

His 15 goals in the first half of that campaign meant the Seasiders could at least see the play-off places in their sights, while the opportunity the club gave him allowed him to rediscover his best form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34-year-old was able to score goals that no one else in that team were capable of. Physically he wasn’t the fastest, but mentally he was as quick as anyone, and was always on hand to cause problems in the opposition box.

Just over 12 months ago, Rhodes suffered rib injury which started a downward spiral, with a separate problem shortly after his return to action leaving his minutes limited in the second half of the 2023/24 season.

Nonetheless, even with those issues, it still seemed like a no-brainer to offer him a permanent deal following the expiration of his contract with Huddersfield Town.

He was happy at Bloomfield Road, and made his feelings clear, as well as being popular with fans and people inside the club alike. Was it a gamble to take on an aging striker, of course, but it was worth a go, and he more than deserved it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhodes didn’t just offer a positive presence on the pitch, but he was an important figure off it as well.

His work rate has been praised by both current head coach Steve Bruce and his predecessor Neil Critchley, and there’s no doubting the positive influence he would’ve had on some of the younger players.

That would have remained the case, even with his form dipping throughout the current campaign so far.

He’s not provided the same threat as he did during the first half of his loan spell, and doesn’t seem to fit in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce’s style of play has made the team’s approach faster, while Rhodes appears to have got slower.

The best he’s been in recent times was the 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City in the FA Cup. He came on and put himself about, and fully deserved his goal. It was unfortunate on that occasion that he was forced off after a clash of heads, which stopped him from building real momentum.

While it was the right call to give him a contract in the summer, it’s also the correct decision to let him go now.

He is different to some of the others who have left during this window to trim the squad, because he would’ve been someone that probably would’ve been turned to at some point, but it’s only fair to let him go and find regular game time elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact Blackpool haven’t replaced him and have left a potential hole is another matter, but they’ve done right by Rhodes.

Even though his form hasn’t been to the same level as last season, you’d still back him to go to Mansfield Town and bag some goals.

While his move to Field Mill is only a loan, you’d expect he’ll leave the Seasiders permanently in the summer when his contract expires.