The transfer window has come to an end - and it’s probably a case of only time will tell on whether Blackpool got it right.

To start with, it’s only fair to say that the business they have done in terms of incomings feels positive on the whole.

Heading into January, it was clear that the Seasiders desperately needed wingers, and anyone who was a natural in the role would’ve been an improvement on the back-up options in place behind Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton.

Those who stepped out of position into the wide areas tried their best, but it always felt as if the team were playing with one hand tied behind their back in that situation.

Both Sammy Silvera and Tom Bloxham have demonstrated they can provide moments of quality, with the latter also proving he can be an effective option up front as well.

From being one of the areas of major concern, the Seasiders are now well stocked on the wings and can be satisfied with the work they’ve done there.

Like Bloxham, the third arrival of the window fills another key area, with Niall Ennis providing an additional forward option.

The Stoke City loanee has previously done well in League One with Plymouth Argyle, which makes him a sensible option to go for. Meanwhile, a loan also gives the club a bit of a safety considering his recent struggles in the Championship.

Like previously mentioned you can’t really fault the signings that have actually been made, and on the whole you can argue the same for the outgoings.

Elliot Embleton and Dominic Thompson were nowhere near Bruce’s starting XI, so it made sense to let them go as part of a squad trim. As for Zac Ashworth and Dan Sassi, both will benefit from their respective loans.

In terms of Kyle Joseph, it is always disappointing to lose your stronger players, but it was money the club couldn’t turn down.

Kyle Joseph and Elliot Embleton are among the players to depart

It was a reported fee that can benefit a number of areas if invested correctly, and it’s probably right that there’s not been a rush in the last few weeks to do that, as getting the purchases right will be key - but there’ll be no excuses in the summer.

The departures that are the most head-scratching are Ollie Norburn and Jordan Rhodes - simply because of what it means to the number of personnel in their respective positions.

Now, you can’t blame either player for wanting to leave, and for the club supporting them. Both were well down the pecking order and would’ve been desperate for game time.

In Norburn’s case in particular, he was a great back-up to have for Lee Evans and Albie Morgan in the centre of midfield, with both Sonny Carey and Josh Onomah being slightly more attacking options.

If anything was to happen to the regular starting pair, then the Seasiders could find themselves short, having not acted to find a replacement.

Ryan Finnigan hasn’t been sent out on loan, so you’d guess he’s been kept as that understudy. He’s not a bad option, as proven by some good performances this season, but just lacks experience.

Meanwhile, in attack, Blackpool find themselves two senior strikers down from what they started the month with. Ennis might’ve replaced Joseph, but there’s been no addition to compensate for the loss of Southampton loanee Dom Ballard at the beginning of January.

Rhodes has been added to that category as well, and once again there’s no issue with him as an individual leaving on loan, but he leaves a gap.

Jake Beesley is now the only natural back-up in that area, while Bloxham can be used there as well.

While the business that has been done is good, and the squad is in a much better place it just doesn’t feel like quite enough.

The club’s in a great position to attack the second half of the season, and very well could with what they’ve got, but even an injury crisis that’s half the size of the one before Christmas will be deeply damaging.