Gallery: 20 photos of the Blackpool faithful getting behind their side against Charlton Athletic

By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
Blackpool fans got behind their side as they came from two-goals down to draw 2-2 with Charlton Athletic at Bloomfield Road.

Matt Godden opened the scoring for the visitors, before an own goal from Olly Casey doubled their advantage – in a repeat of a similar second half defensive collapse against Huddersfield Town a fortnight ago.

Substitutions on the hour mark proved key for Steve Bruce’s side, as they fought their way back into the contest.

One of the players introduced was Sammy Silvera, who pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute with a curling effort from distance.

Blackpool continued to apply pressure onto the Charlton defence, until their second presented itself, through new signing and fellow substitute Niall Ennis.

After running clean through on goal, Jake Beesley smashed an effort against the crossbar, with the ball coming to the Stoke City loanee for an easy finish on his debut.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:

Seasiders supporters got behind Steve Bruce's side at Bloomfield Road.

