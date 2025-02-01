Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom Bloxham has enjoyed a bright start to life with Blackpool following his move last month.

The 21-year-old has recently joined the Seasiders on a three-and-a-half-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months, after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Shrewsbury Town.

In last week’s 3-1 victory over Exeter City at St James Park, Bloxham was on the scoresheet with an impressive goal, as well as being on hand to provide an assist for Ashley Fletcher.

Either side of that fixture, he’s also enjoyed bright moments against both Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City as well.

Despite being signed to play as a winger, the attacker’s start to life at Bloomfield Road has been as a striker on the back of Kyle Joseph’s move to Hull City.

Discussing Bloxham’s role, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce said: “We knew he could play there because played down the middle around 30 times in the past. We always knew that was part of his game, which is great when you’ve got that flexibility.

“He’s had a great start, so long may that continue. I can already feel that he’s a bit of a favourite, especially with the away supporters who have seen him play fantastically well.

“We now need the other two lads (Sammy Silvera and Niall Ennis) to get their chance to give the squad something new and fresh.”

The Seasiders will be looking to build on last Saturday’s victory over Exeter and a midweek 2-0 win away to Lincoln City when they welcome Charlton Athletic to Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

Bruce’s side have only managed two home wins in the league throughout the season so far, with the last one coming back in September.

With seven points currently separating Blackpool and the play-off places, the Blackpool squad will know it will be crucial to quickly change that form.

“We’ve got 19 games, so there’s still a lot of football to be played - let’s hope we can make a start because we’ve given ourselves a chance,” Bruce added.

“I think we’ve played very well at home at times. We’ve got another opportunity tomorrow and a lot of home games coming up, so we want to turn it around.

“I’ve been delighted with the attitude of the players and how they’ve gone about their work. It’s not been easy travelling to Exeter and Lincoln, but I’m hoping we’ve recovered.”