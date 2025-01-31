Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool are set to welcome back Lee Evans for this weekend’s game against Charlton Athletic at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders will be looking to build on their back-to-back away victories over Exeter City and Lincoln City when they take on the Addicks, and pick up their first home win in League One since the end of September.

Evans missed the trips to both St James Park and the LNER Stadium after picking up a calf injury last week, but should be set to be back in contention on Saturday afternoon.

“Evo is back on the grass today, so we’re hoping he’s okay,” Blackpool boss Steve Bruce said.

“We’re expecting him to be okay, so he’ll hopefully come back into the squad tomorrow.”

Evans will need to earn back his place in the Seasiders starting XI, following the recent impressive displays of Sonny Carey alongside Albie Morgan in his absence.

“I have to say they have played very well, so we’ll see how they are in terms of fatigue,” Bruce said after the 2-0 victory over Lincoln on Tuesday night.

“Sonny is one who has been out injured and we’ve got him playing. It was his 100th league appearance the other day - how good is that for someone like him, who was released as a boy at Norwich?

“From working his way through non-league to making 100 appearances for the club is terrific. I’ve really enjoyed watching him play in the middle of the pitch, and he’s certainly a good player. I’m delighted that he’s showing the form we all know he’s capable of.”

Blackpool have been able to welcome back a number of players back from injury in recent times, with both Jake Beesley and Josh Onomah picking up minutes off the bench in the last week.

One player who is yet to feature this season is Andy Lyons - who hasn’t played since last February due to an ACL injury.

The defender has been able to make a full return to training, but isn’t yet deemed ready for match action.

Andy Lyons is back in training (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

“Ideally for Andy we would like to have games for him, but obviously that’s difficult with no games to play at reserve team level - that would’ve been ideal,” Bruce stated.

“It’s a difficult situation as we need him to play to get him up to speed, and it’s been a frustration that we can’t do anything for him at the moment.

“He would even need games before considering a loan move.”