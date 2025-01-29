Blackpool boss issues update on key man ahead of Charlton Athletic clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce expects midfielder Lee Evans to be close to contention for Saturday’s game against Charlton Athletic at Bloomfield Road.

The 30-year-old has missed the Seasiders’ recent victories over Exeter City and Lincoln City respectively after picking up a calf injury in training last Thursday.

After revealing the issue following the match at St James Park at the weekend, Bruce confirmed it was not a serious problem.

Providing a further issue at the LNER Stadium, the Blackpool boss said: “I expect him to be there and thereabouts for Saturday, so I’ll have a decision to make when he’s fit.”

In Evans’ absence, Sonny Carey has started in the centre of midfield twice alongside Albie Morgan.

“I have to say they have played very well, so we’ll see how they are in terms of fatigue,” Bruce added.

“Sonny is one who has been out injured and we’ve got him playing. It was his 100th league appearance the other day - how good is that for someone like him, who was released as a boy at Norwich?

“From working his way through non-league to making 100 appearances for the club is terrific. I’ve really enjoyed watching him play in the middle of the pitch, and he’s certainly a good player. I’m delighted that he’s showing the form we all know he’s capable of.”