It was a quiet Deadline Day for Blackpool - no further players arriving at Bloomfield Road.

The only deal that did take place for the Seasiders was the departure of Jordan Rhodes, who has joined Mansfield Town on loan for the remainder of the season.

Head coach Steve Bruce had previously admitted he was happy with his squad, and would only aim to get one further transfer over the line if possible.

An additional arrival did not ultimately present itself leaving Sammy Silvera (Middlesbrough, loan), Tom Bloxham (Shrewsbury Town, undisclosed fee) and Niall Ennis (Stoke City, loan) as the club’s only signings during the winter window.

Meanwhile, there were a number of departures, including Kyle Joseph - who made the move to Hull City for a reported fee of £2.5million.

Taking to social media, some Blackpool fans were left disappointed by the fact no additional signings were made.

Matthew J Holder: “Eight gone, three in? we seem a little light for an injury prone squad.”

Ryan Peeters Turner: “No striker. Shocking.”

@Alfie_ftbl_: “Big January needed, big January not received. Good additions but not enough.”

@kieran_h1910: “Six points off sixth and lost one in 12 (the robbery at Wrexham), can't understand why we haven't gone for it. Given our big money sales over the last few years, the cash should be there to give Bruce a good backing in the summer.”

Meanwhile, some supporters were pleased with what the Seasiders were able to get done throughout the window as a whole.

Christopher Beesley: “Starting a rebuild for next season. I personally like the extra height and power of Bloxham. Always thought we were too light weight in the team.”

Mike Smethurst: “All three new signings were a cut above the rest on Saturday. Get them playing together and gelling, and we’ll be good.”

Olly Thompson: “Moved on our top scorer for a healthy profit and arguably replaced him with two better players. Got (Ollie) Norburn, (Elliot) Embleton and (Jordan) Rhodes off the wage bill and moved on (Dominic) Thompson. We may be thin in a couple of positions, but allows us to look at strengthening in summer. We won't go down, realistically, we're not going up, so go again next season after a full window for Bruce.”

@Olliecmusic: “I’m actually quite happy with what we’ve got. Still think this squad is capable of achieving the play-offs.”

@RyanBFC18: “Wasn’t expecting any incomings today, don’t mind the loans we have in now if the Joseph money is reinvested in the summer, January is a tough window with teams overpricing players.”