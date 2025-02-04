Jordan Rhodes states he was left frustrated throughout his final months with Blackpool.

The striker has joined Mansfield Town on loan for the remainder of the season, but has more than likely played his final game in Tangerine, with his contract expiring in the summer.

Rhodes initially joined the Seasiders on loan from Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2023, and proved to be an instant success, scoring 15 times in his first half season at Bloomfield Road.

From last January onwards, he suffered a couple of injuries which resulted in lengthy spells on the sidelines through the latter parts of the last campaign, but his early form was still enough to earn him a permanent deal following his departure from the John Smith’s Stadium as a free agent.

Since then, things haven’t really worked out, with only three starts coming his way in the league, while his most-recent 90-minute outing came in an EFL Trophy tie against Aston Villa U21s.

Rhodes admits he’s struggled at Blackpool in recent times, and is hoping his move to Mansfield can provide what he’s looking for.

“I’m really pleased (to be here), I’ve known about the interest for a week or so, so to get it all done is very pleasing,” he told the Stags’ in-house media.

“It was mainly getting back to enjoying my football, there’s been two or three months where I’ve not enjoyed going into work, and those matchday situations are what you live for as a footballer.

“I’m hoping to come into an environment where I get back to enjoying my football again, and I can’t think of a better place to do it than here.

“It’s been frustrating (at Blackpool) to be honest. Footballers go in every day, and their purpose in life is to be there and available for a matchday. Minutes were tough to come by so I’m hoping I can be part of something pretty special here, contributing whichever way possible.

“Hopefully I can help with goal situations, whether that’s helping to set them up or scoring myself. It’s ultimately a matter of Mansfield coming off at the end of the game having scored more than the other team.

“I enjoyed passing on my experience at Blackpool - I found myself in a changing room where I felt I could lend that experience. If there’s a calling for it here, then great, but I’ll just apply myself.”