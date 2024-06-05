Blackpool, Reading, Barnsley and Wigan linked star 'in talks' with League Two club

Terell Thomas is a free agent after leaving Charlton Athletic. He was a reported transfer target for Blackpool in January. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

A left-sided centre-back linked with a move to Blackpool in 2024 is in transfer talks with another club.

Notts County are reportedly in talks to sign a player linked with a move to Blackpool in the January transfer window.

Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, formerly of Sky Sports is reporting that the Magpies are in discussions to sign Terrell Thomas who is a free agent after leaving Charlton Athletic. He added that the League Two outfit are 'due to make an offer' for the free agent.

Football Insider claimed in December that the Seasiders along with Reading had been keen to sign Thomas six months ago. Barnsley and Wigan Athletic were also added to the race but Thomas now looks set for a move to Meadow Lane.

The five time Saint Lucia international came off a campaign that saw him play 43 times in all competitions with 32 starts. He started the last few games of the season as Charlton secured their third tier status with ease in the end but Nathan Jones decided not to keep him on as he looks to stamp his authority down on the squad.

A move to Notts County would represent Thomas an opportunity of playing in League Two for the first time. He started out at Charlton before having two loan spells at Woking before bypassing the division to play in League One for Wigan. He dropped back down to the non-league to play for Sutton United and then returned to the third tier to play for AFC Wimbledon and Crewe Alexandra.