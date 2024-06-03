'Get Byers too. Just need Jerry to return' - Blackpool faithful react to former Huddersfield, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough striker's signing
Blackpool fans on social media have been reacting to news that the Seasider’s have re-signed former loanee Jordan Rhodes on a permanent.
The striker returns to Bloomfield Road after 15 goals for Neil Critchley’s side last season and after the 34-year-old was released by Huddersfield.
Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter, folowing Monday’s announcement.
@Zacrobins: Now time to get Byers too.
@joeyrex: Good signing and start to the transfer market.
@Connor_hodgson7: Absolutely buzzing that Jordan Rhodes returns to Blackpool on a permanent. 15 goals last season and was a key player for the Seasiders last season.
@lw_hfc: ALWAYS BELIEVE INNNNN, JORDAN RHODES
@ClaireBartle2: Good stuff but please dont stop at this!
@written_beast: Nice bit of business. Let's see what else happens. Could be an amazing window.
@cartwright_andy: Unbelievable 1st signing!!! Great work.
@xisabeljennings: now can we get Byers?
@WhitakerAde: Now you’re talking. Just need Jerry to return, alongside Jordan.
