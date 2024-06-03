'Get Byers too. Just need Jerry to return' - Blackpool faithful react to former Huddersfield, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough striker's signing

By Mark McMahon
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 20:51 BST
Jordan Rhodes has made a Bloomfield Road returnJordan Rhodes has made a Bloomfield Road return
Jordan Rhodes has cost clubs £27m in transfer fees during his career

Blackpool fans on social media have been reacting to news that the Seasider’s have re-signed former loanee Jordan Rhodes on a permanent.

The striker returns to Bloomfield Road after 15 goals for Neil Critchley’s side last season and after the 34-year-old was released by Huddersfield.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter, folowing Monday’s announcement.

@Zacrobins: Now time to get Byers too.

@joeyrex: Good signing and start to the transfer market.

@Connor_hodgson7: Absolutely buzzing that Jordan Rhodes returns to Blackpool on a permanent. 15 goals last season and was a key player for the Seasiders last season.

@lw_hfc: ALWAYS BELIEVE INNNNN, JORDAN RHODES

@ClaireBartle2: Good stuff but please dont stop at this!

@written_beast: Nice bit of business. Let's see what else happens. Could be an amazing window.

@cartwright_andy: Unbelievable 1st signing!!! Great work.

@xisabeljennings: now can we get Byers?

@WhitakerAde: Now you’re talking. Just need Jerry to return, alongside Jordan.

