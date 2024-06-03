Jordan Rhodes has made a Bloomfield Road return

Jordan Rhodes has cost clubs £27m in transfer fees during his career

Blackpool fans on social media have been reacting to news that the Seasider’s have re-signed former loanee Jordan Rhodes on a permanent.

The striker returns to Bloomfield Road after 15 goals for Neil Critchley’s side last season and after the 34-year-old was released by Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter, folowing Monday’s announcement.

@Zacrobins: Now time to get Byers too.

@joeyrex: Good signing and start to the transfer market.

@Connor_hodgson7: Absolutely buzzing that Jordan Rhodes returns to Blackpool on a permanent. 15 goals last season and was a key player for the Seasiders last season.

@lw_hfc: ALWAYS BELIEVE INNNNN, JORDAN RHODES

@ClaireBartle2: Good stuff but please dont stop at this!

@written_beast: Nice bit of business. Let's see what else happens. Could be an amazing window.

@cartwright_andy: Unbelievable 1st signing!!! Great work.

@xisabeljennings: now can we get Byers?