Jordan Rhodes bagged 15 goals for Blackpool last season during loan spell from Huddersfield

Striker Jordan Rhodes was a huge hit during his season-long loan at Bloomfield Road last term

Blackpool have re-signed striker Jordan Rhodes.

The 34-year-old frontman returns to Bloomfield Road on a permanent deal following the expiry of his Huddersfield contract, making the switch to the Seasiders on a free transfer.

He has signed a 12-month contract with Blackpool - a deal that will take him past his 35th birthday.

The well-travelled striker, whose former clubs include Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers, spent last season on loan with Neil Critchley’s side as he bagged 15 League One goals in 32 appearances.

That made him a hugely popular with the Blackpool fans. It also meant he was sadly missed as a knee injury picked up in the 1-0 defeat at Wigan on March 16 ruled him out for the remainder of the season. As a result, the Seasiders finished the season in eighth place - three points off the League One play-off positions.

Rhodes joins James Husband in commiting his future to the club, with the defender signing a new two-year at Bloomfield Road last week.

Seasiders fans will be hoping for further good news on the transfer hunt in the weeks to come. In the meantime, Rhodes - who has cost clubs a combined £27m in transfer fees down the years - said he was grateful to Blackpool for providing a platform for him to thrive.

He told the club website: "I'm very thankful to the Head Coach, the Owner and Sporting Director David Downes for giving me the opportunity to get to this point.

"I feel very lucky to hopefully get another chance to have another shot here at Blackpool. I loved being here each and every day last season and I feel lucky that I potentially get to do that again.