Striker's time with Blackpool nearing end with front runner named in League One chase

Jordan Rhodes is nearing a move away from Blackpool - with a fellow League One club set to secure his signature.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite being one of the Seasiders’ main players throughout a loan spell on the Fylde Coast last season, the 34-year-old has fallen down the pecking order since making a permanent move in the summer.

Football League World have reported Mansfield Town will be the experienced striker’s next club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stags were among a number of League One clubs battling to sign Rhodes, with Burton Albion, Barnsley and Wigan Athletic also said to be interest at various points in the last 48 hours.

Despite struggling for game time under Steve Bruce, Blackpool head coach remains a big fan of the former Huddersfield Town, and wished him well on Saturday afternoon with whatever occurred on Deadline Day.

“There’s one or two clubs sniffing around him,” he said.

“I hope something gets done for his sake because he’s in the winter of his career, so we’ve left it in his court.

“He’s obviously frustrated that he’s not getting a game at the moment, and I can understand that, so let’s hope it works out for both parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If he stays, there’s no problem at all because he’s a wonderful pro who has been a fantastic goal scorer over the years. He deserves that bit of respect and we’ll give him that and do whatever he wants to do.”