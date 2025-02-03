Blackpool headed into the New Year with the intention of trimming down their squad and adding further quality.
The appointment of Steve Bruce back in September brought a new style of play, with the club moving away from the wing-back system previously used by Neil Critchley.
This has prompted a change of approach in the transfer market, and has forced some previous deals to be corrected.
Here’s the verdict on every deal done by the Seasiders throughout the current window so far:
1. Elliot Embleton (To Carlisle United, undisclosed fee)
Elliot Embleton's Blackpool departure was dealt with swiftly at the start of the window. Having joined the club back in the summer, the attacking midfielder was clearly lacking match fitness following a long spell on the sidelines, and soon saw his favoured position taken out of the equation after Bruce's appointment. The 25-year-old never looked quite right filling in as a winger, and the decision to part ways was best for everyone involved. Photo: CameraSport -
2. Dom Ballard (Recalled by Southampton)
It was a real shame Dom Ballard's time with Blackpool didn't work out. The 19-year-old looked really bright during his first month at Bloomfield Road, but was unable to replicate that form following a short spell on the sidelines with a shoulder injury. By the end of his spell, the striker had become more of a utility player, and it was no surprise Southampton recalled it. Based on the early signs, it can go down as a case of what could've been. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Sammy Silvera (from Middlesbrough, loan)
Sammy Silvera was Blackpool's first signing of the window. Based on the impact he had off the bench, and his goal, in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic, there's clear quality there. Despite things not working out on loan with Portsmouth during the first half of the season, some of his past performances for Middlesbrough suggests there is a talented player there. Most-importantly, he's a new wide option, which the Seasiders were crying out for. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
4. Tom Bloxham (From Shrewsbury Town, undisclosed fee)
Despite being signed to play predominantly up front, Tom Bloxham has shown what he's capable of up front in his first few games for the Seasiders. As well as still being young, the 21-year-old seems to have the right blend of attributes that could make him one of Blackpool's best signings in years if the early signs can be replicated consistently. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
5. Josh Onomah (Extended contract until the end of the season)
Offering Josh Onomah a contract until the end of the season was probably a gamble worth taking. The midfielder has had his fitness issues, having spent over 12 months without a club before joining Blackpool in October, but there's no doubt he's got quality. If the Seasiders can get him right in the next couple of months, then they could have a real asset. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
6. Zac Ashworth (To Ross County, loan)
It made perfect sense to send Zac Ashworth out on loan. He fell into the category of players signed to play a wing-back system, so lost his natural role when change came. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old did well when he was handed a rare opportunity at centre back, and will certainly benefit from regular game time. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker