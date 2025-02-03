2 . Dom Ballard (Recalled by Southampton)

It was a real shame Dom Ballard's time with Blackpool didn't work out. The 19-year-old looked really bright during his first month at Bloomfield Road, but was unable to replicate that form following a short spell on the sidelines with a shoulder injury. By the end of his spell, the striker had become more of a utility player, and it was no surprise Southampton recalled it. Based on the early signs, it can go down as a case of what could've been. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns