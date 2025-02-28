Stockport County v Blackpool team news: 3 out and 1 doubt

Blackpool travel to Stockport for the first time in nearly 20 years on Saturday | Getty Images

Blackpool are back in action this weekend as they make the trip to Stockport County.

The Seasiders visit League One’s fourth-placed side off the back of last weekend’s 3-1 home win against struggling Crawley. Steve Bruce’s men are looking to extend their unbeaten run to 12 league games and are yet to taste defeat since the turn of the year.

That form has seen the Seasiders close the gap to Charlton in sixth to nine points, with three points at Edgeley Park on Saturday once again opening the opportunity to cut the deficit to the play-off positions.

Bruce’s side have been boosted by the availability of Ashley Fletcher after the club appealed the striker’s red card for violent conduct against Crawley last weekend. An independent panel rescinded the 29-year-old’s ban and he looks set to retain his place in the starting side.

Meanwhile, Stockport are sat seven points away from Wycombe in second position and have picked up 57 points in their opening 37 games following their promotion from League Two last season. Dave Challinor’s men return to home soil after losing 2-0 to lowly Cambridge, who picked up their first win under new boss Neil Harris last weekend.

At Bloomfield Road, Blackpool were on the receiving end of a 3-0 defeat by the Hatters in August, which represented the first meeting between the clubs in 19 years.

With Fletcher’s red card rescinded in midweek, Bruce revealed he will have almost a full squad to choose from. Here’s the outs and doubts heading into Saturday’s fixture.

Matthew Pennington - doubt

The defender recently returned to full training but it remains to be seen whether he will be included in Saturday’s side after an ankle issue sidelined the 30-year-old for a month.

Tom Bloxham - out

The January signing has missed the Seasiders’ previous four matches with a calf injury and isn’t expected back for a few weeks.

Callum Connolly - out

The defender was shown a second yellow card against Cambridge last week and will serve his one-game ban against his former side.

Jay Mingi - out

Boss Challinor recently described the 24-year-old as ‘not robust enough’ to play for the Hatters and isn’t expected to feature until the end of the season.

