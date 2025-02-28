Those of you with long memories might recall the advertising slogan that was painted on the roof of the old West Stand – I won’t mention the sponsor, but it read ‘Oh Be Joyful’.

It seemed fitting to bring that up, because the Seasiders have finally won a home league game after a five-month wait.

What a stirring performance it was, 3-1 against Crawley Town and playing for 70 minutes with 10 men after Ashley Fletcher’s sending off; a red card and four-match ban that have been successfully overturned on appeal.

The players gave everything and the supporters were magnificent, the most passionate I’ve seen Bloomfield Road this season – truly joyful!

Blackpool's players and supporters were able to celebrate three points at Bloomfield Road last weekend Picture: Lee Parker/CameraSport

It also means we continue to be undefeated in 2025. If you’re not going to Stockport for tomorrow’s match against County – our first visit to Edgeley Park in about 20 years, I think – then come and support the lads at home to Peterborough United at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night and help keep this momentum going.

Steve Bruce hasn’t given up on Blackpool’s chances of getting into the play-offs this season. If we can just turn in a run of winning games, anything might be possible.

He came across very well at the fans forum earlier this week, reiterated that he came to the club because he believes we have the potential to go back to the Championship and was very complimentary about the honesty and endeavour of the current squad of players.

He clearly enjoys coaching and working with them. He was happy with the business that was conducted in the January transfer window, reducing the overall size of the squad, making a great permanent signing in Tom Bloxham and bringing in loan players who are getting goals in our push to climb the table.

It was great to hear a head coach speaking with honesty and passion about his job, our club and the ‘project’, while David Downes talked about recruitment and Ciaran Donnelly explained how the Academy feeds into the process.

An hour-long video of recorded highlights is available to view on the club’s website: go to blackpoolfc.co.uk and click the menu option Tangerine TV.

Thank you to supporters who have heeded requests to bin their litter and not just leave it lying around in the stands after games.

If more of you could do the same, it would be great. Show a little love to our stadium and volunteers.

There appears to have been some disquiet last week at the number of fans being searched as they entered the ground.

Let me just remind supporters that it has always been a condition of entry that there is the possibility you will be searched.

Please don’t take it as a personal affront. It is non-discriminatory and is carried out in the interests of everyone’s safety.

Finally, let me remind you that if any fan wishes to get in touch for any reason at all, both my email and mobile number are on the club website.

UTMP!