Building on the success of the EFL Week of Action, the EFL Community Weekend aims to show the breadth and depth of club community work to match-going fans across the league.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool FC’s home game against Crawley Town last Saturday saw the club and Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) highlight members of our community, who were named ‘Community Heroes’ for their support.

Dan Matthews has been integral within female youth football at BFCCT this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After responding to an advert for volunteer coaches, he saw an opportunity to return to the game and share his experience from Academy-level football.

Blackpool FC Community Trust and Blackpool FC highlighted four people named as ‘Community Heroes’ as part of the EFL Community Weekend Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Despite running his own business and managing family commitments, he has taken on both paid and voluntary coaching roles.

He started volunteering with the Blackpool FC Girls Under-15s grassroots team before taking on an additional voluntary coaching role with Blackpool FC Ladies Reserves.

Dan also regularly supports the Blackpool FC Girls U14 coaches, ensuring those young players receive even more guidance to help them develop and progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His hard work and coaching ability led to a paid role in our FA Girls’ Emerging Talent Centre, coaching the Blackpool FC U16s ETC group.

His calm approach, expertise and focus on player development have made him a valued member of the team.

Nicola Ellis and Helen Bright have worked closely with BFCCT to deliver Macmillan awareness sessions and engage directly with individuals affected by cancer.

Their collaboration has extended BFCCT’s reach, ensuring more people in the community can access vital information on cancer symptoms, early detection and available support services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By integrating their expertise into BFCCT’s Walking Football, Cancer Prehab and Cancer Awareness programmes, they have contributed to improving health awareness and support for participants.

Their commitment to education and support has encouraged many individuals to seek medical advice and adopt healthier lifestyles.

They have also strengthened links between BFCCT and local healthcare providers, including NHS staff at Victoria Hospital, fostering a more co-ordinated approach to cancer support.

Beyond providing information, Helen and Nicola offer practical and emotional support to those affected by cancer, ensuring individuals feel informed, reassured and connected to essential resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Declan Hynes, a second-year degree student at Blackpool FC Sports College, has transformed his personal and professional growth through his involvement with BFCCT.

He has been part of the Trust since 2018 but his commitment has reached new heights in this academic year.

Volunteering with the Health and Wellbeing team, he now helps deliver weekly Fit2Go and Unstoppable sessions in three schools.

This hands-on experience has not only boosted his confidence and leadership skills, but also reinforced his passion for making a difference in young people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He encourages healthier lifestyles and positive mental wellbeing through engaging classroom and practical activities.

Teachers and staff have praised his ability to connect with pupils, motivating them to participate and develop new skills.

His reliability, enthusiasm and natural rapport with young learners make him an invaluable asset to the team.

For more information about Blackpool FC Community Trust, call 01253 348691, visit www.bfcct.co.uk or follow BFCCT on social media.