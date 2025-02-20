Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) welcomed year nine pupils from our five partner high schools as the Premier League Inspires Challenge returned to Bloomfield Road.

Pupils from Armfield Academy, Montgomery Academy, Unity Academy, Aspire Academy and Highfield Leadership Academy took part in the event at the Moretti Lounge on February 10.

This year’s challenge was all about raising awareness of gender equality in the modern world and coming up with a social action project to support their community, school and Blackpool FC.

Schools arrived bright and early to set up their areas in a market stall-styled event.

Year nine pupils took part in the Premier League Inspires Challenge at Bloomfield Road earlier this month Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Having worked in their sessions at school, supported by BFCCT staff members, pupils presented their social action ideas to students from Blackpool FC Sports College and BFCCT staff, as well as broader partners Beaverbrooks and NatWest.

Visitors were asked to engage and give feedback on project ideas, scoring the pupils across three key areas: presentation and communication, overall project design and knowledge and understanding.

Pupils presented a wide range of concepts and ideas to support gender equality in their school, football club and broader community.

Learners took turns to present their ideas and answer questions from our staff and scholars, who challenged and encouraged them throughout the process.

When the pupils arrived to present their ideas, it was apparent that many felt anxious, uneasy and apprehensive about leaving the comfort of their classrooms.

However, after their first interaction, confidence grew and they spoke passionately, sincerely and thoughtfully about their social action projects.

The staff who were there to support the pupils were impressed by how they gained the courage to present and share their ideas with conviction.

Once the votes had been counted, it was time to announce the winners.

Having articulated their ideas with consistent enthusiasm and energy, pupils eagerly awaited the results.

Ideas had ranged from hosting a mixed-gendered charity match to integrating both genders into a podcast aimed at talking to individuals who undertake roles perceived to be dominated by the opposing gender.

It was our eventual winners, Armfield Academy, who wanted to host a pre-matchday event where children and adults of both genders come and take part in an Esports gaming event, to share in their love of gaming and encourage others to feel comfortable in playing.

They will now work closely with BFCCT staff to undertake their social action project.

Armfield will also act on their idea, documenting this throughout to show how their journey unfolds.

They will attend Wembley Stadium, the home of football, in April when they will present their findings to partners and peers from other football clubs taking part in the Premier League Inspires programme.

Premier League Inspires is a 15-week, positive mental health and resilience programme.

It is delivered once a week to selected year nine pupils across Blackpool.

The primary focus of Premier League Inspires is to help young people reach their potential by ensuring they are inspired, engaged and develop the coping strategies to support them through the challenges of life.