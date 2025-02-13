Blackpool FC Community Trust has named Joe Wallis as its Premier League community captain in recognition of his commitment and contribution to the game and society.

Over the next two weeks, the Premier League and clubs will be celebrating ‘More Than A Game’ and highlighting the positive impact of Premier League investment into communities and clubs at every level of football.

The Premier League is investing £1.6bn into wider football and communities between 2022 and 2025 to support football at every level of the game across England and Wales.

This funding into clubs, communities and facilities positively impacts and inspires millions of people.

Blackpool FC Community Trust's Premier League community captain Joe Wallis is presented with his prize by Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce Picture: Craig Thomas/News Images via Blackpool FC Community Trust

As part of ‘More Than A Game’, the league will be celebrating more than 100 community captains – individuals nominated by Premier League, EFL and National League clubs for their contribution to their local community via programmes funded by the Premier League.

Joe has been chosen as Blackpool FC Community Trust’s 2025 community captain for his outstanding dedication, commitment and leadership within our Premier League Kicks sessions.

Joe’s regular attendance, positive attitude and willingness to support others have made a huge impact as a mentor and role model for younger participants.

In addition, he has had a huge impact within our Youth Voice meetings, playing a key role in developing the brand new five-a-side league at Aspire and further strengthening opportunities for young people in our community.

Joe has also represented PL Kicks at various competitions and fixtures throughout the season.

On receiving the award, Joe said: “I feel very lucky to have been picked for this award, I enjoy attending Kicks every week and being part of the Youth Voice group.

“Kicks is a great place to let off steam and have fun by playing football. All of the staff are amazing and give up so much time to make things happen for kids in our community.

“I’m hoping to be a Kicks coach myself in a couple of years and continue playing football as part of Blackpool FC Sports College next year.”

Ryan Searle, Community Youth Sports Team Leader, praised Joe’s dedication and added: “Joe’s commitment and efforts have been outstanding over recent years, he has been a regular participant and now making the transition into a volunteer.

“It’s inspiring to see his journey and the positive impact he continues to have on others. Joe’s passion and leadership truly make a difference in our community.”

The Premier League Director of Community, Nick Perchard, also said: “It is so important that we continue to recognise and collectively highlight the positive impact that work within local communities has, championing those at the heart of Premier League-funded initiatives.

“Success on the pitch enables the Premier League to share unparalleled investment into communities and football at all levels across England and Wales.”