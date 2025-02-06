Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) has its usual packed programme of events in February for people of all ages.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family Clubs will run as normal from 3.30pm in the North Stand Community Hub, with physical activity sessions until 5pm on Tuesdays as well as homework clubs and arts and crafts until 5.30pm on Wednesdays.

The Big Food Truck runs as normal every Tuesday, with our Community Club taking place from 1.30pm-3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join us at our community shop on February 25, with a focus on fancy dress and books in preparing for World Book Day on March 6.

Blackpool FC Community Trust has announced details of the various Holiday Camps it has arranged during the course of February Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Active Minds continues, with men’s sessions at Stanley Park on Mondays (7pm-8pm), Aspire Sports Hub on Tuesdays (8pm-9pm) and Palatine Leisure Centre on Thursdays (8pm-9pm).

Women’s sessions are at Aspire on Mondays (6pm-7pm) and Tuesdays (7pm-8pm).

Move More is still looking for people living within the Bloomfield, Tyldesley, Victoria and Park wards who are interested in developing a group to support their community’s needs; email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Get FIT with BFCCT timetable of fitness classes and £20 a month rolling memberships are now live.

We would love to see new and old faces at the sessions, which include circuits, BoxFIT, ClubFIT, pilates and strength and stretch.

The Aspire 5s leagues continue, with one new team needed for our 18-34 league, while our female Aspire 5s event starts on February 12; email [email protected] for details.

Next Monday, February 10, we are hosting our Premier League Inspires Challenge in the Matthews Suite (10.30am-12.30pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool FC Sports College stages an open evening on February 18 (5pm-7pm), with details available by emailing [email protected]

Our Holiday Camps return from February 17-21 as we pride ourselves on delivering quality, fun, active, affordable and safe childcare.

A girls football camp for six to 14-year-olds will be at Aspire, which also hosts a separate football camp for five to 14-year-olds (both 8am-5pm).

Armfield Academy stages the Armfield Sports Camp, again for five to 14-year-olds (9am-5pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Montgomery Academy has the Montgomery Sports Camp, also for five to 14-year-olds (8am-5pm).

Finally, an AVR Dance Camp for five to 14-year-olds is at AVR Dance School (9am-3.30pm).

We also have our Holiday Activity and Food Camps (HAF) for children who receive free school meals.

Our Stars Disability Camp for children living with a disability in the local area takes place in the Education and Community Centre at Blackpool FC (11am-3pm), excluding bank holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please email [email protected] to book and we look forward to seeing you there.

Our veterans have a packed schedule, with NAAFI Breaks on February 12, 19 and 26 while cadet sessions are also held on February 12 and 26.

A horticultural course runs all month, there is a match between BFCCT and Fylde Community FC on February 13, while Forces Football will be on February 20 and 27.

Weekly walk and talk sessions continue, as well as a visit to Kirkham Prison on February 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are looking for a PE officer to work with local primary schools, supporting teachers in delivering high-quality PE lessons.

Finally, we are also seeking volunteers to help at our community sessions; register your interest at www.bfcct.co.uk/volunteer-with-us/