Stevenage v Blackpool early team and injury news as 4 out and 2 doubts

Stevenage v Blackpool early team and injury news | CameraSport - Rich Linley

Blackpool are back in League One action this afternoon.

After a near-two-week break, the Seasiders begin the first of their final five-game run-in today as they make the trip to face Stevenage.

Steve Bruce’s men currently sit nine points off the play-offs after last weekend’s games, which saw the Bloomfield Road outfit watch on from the sides due to Birmingham City’s involvement in the EFL Trophy final.

Nonetheless, Blackpool will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a late defeat to Rotherham United almost a fortnight ago.

Although Sonny Carey levelled from the spot on 81 minutes with his five goal in six games, Joe Raffery snatched a stoppage-time goal to slump the Seasiders to their second defeat in seven matches.

A trip to the Lamex Stadium is on the cards this afternoon to face a Stevenage side who sit 14th in the table on 52 points.

The Good Friday contest kick-starts a bumper Easter weekend, with Blackpool back in action three days later on Monday when they face Wrexham.

With all eyes on today’s game, we’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both sides.

Stevenage team news

Nick Freeman - Out

Boro were rocked by the injury to Nick Freeman, who is set to be sidelined for a ‘long time’ due to cruciate ligament damage sustained against Reading last month. The 29-year-old won’t feature again this season.

Kane Smith - Out

It remains unclear the injury to Smith, who was last seen against Burton Albion in February. The right-back was withdrawn against the Brewers in the 74th minute and has been absent for Boro’s 10 games.

Blackpool team news

Steve Bruce remains 'wary' of throwing the defender back into the action after an ACL injury. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Andy Lyons - Out

Bruce has confirmed before the trip to the Lamex Stadium that they remain wary of a return for the defender, who has been out since February 2024 with an ACL injury. Pre-season has been pencilled in as the date of Lyons’ comeback.

Jake Beesley - Out

Beesley is suspended for the trip to Stevenage after being shown a second yellow card in the 89th-minute of the Seasiders’ 2-1 defeat to Rotherham last time out.

Elkan Baggott - Doubt

The Ipswich Town loanee has missed Blackpool’s past three games due to an ankle issue picked up in training after last month’s victory over Northampton. The defender is back in contention for a spot in the squad against Boro after being spotted in Monday’s open session.

Josh Onomah - Doubt

The former Aston Villa man is also back in training and is another who could make an appearance at the Lamex Stadium. Onomah has missed the Seasiders’ previous three games because of a knock.

