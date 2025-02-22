Blackpool boss Steve Bruce will come up against one of his former players this weekend.

Crawley Town, who visit Bloomfield Road this afternoon, are led by ex-Newcastle United goalkeeper Rob Elliot - whose time at St James’ Park overlapped with the Seasiders head coach’s stint in charge of the Magpies between 2019 and 2021.

The 38-year-old’s time in the North East was mainly spent as a back-up option, making 68 appearances in nine years with the club following his move from Charlton Athletic in 2011.

After leaving Newcastle in 2020, Elliot spent time with Watford, before joining Gateshead - which is where he started his managerial career.

Following a successful stint in charge of the Heed, which included silverware in the FA Trophy, the former Republic of Ireland international was named as Crawley manager back in October following the departure of Scott Lindsey.

“I had him at Newcastle, I know the kid well,” he said.

“He went into it with Gateshead and did very well, and now he’s been given his opportunity.

Rob Elliot during his time with Newcastle (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“I honestly thought he might go into something, but I didn’t think he’d go into management. A lot of the goalkeepers go into the goalkeeping route.

“He’s only new into it, so I wish him the best of luck.

“There were some good goalkeepers (at Newcastle) if I can remember back that far.”

