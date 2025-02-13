Steve Bruce shares Blackpool change he is considering to help fix home form

Steve Bruce admits a slight system change is something he is considering as Blackpool continue their search for their first home win since September.

Home form has been a major headache for the Seasiders this season, with Tuesday night’s 0-0 stalemate with Rotherham United being the club’s seventh consecutive draw in front of their own fans.

While they remain unbeaten in 2025, the gap between the Fylde Coast outfit and the top six is currently nine points due to the current lack of winning edge.

Two further fixtures at Bloomfield Road are set to come Blackpool’s way before the end of February, with Mansfield Town and Crawley Town both making their way to the North West in the next fortnight.

A current selection headache for Bruce is in the centre of the park. Throughout the last five games, Albie Morgan and Sonny Carey have been the Seasiders’ starting midfield pair.

Prior to that, Lee Evans had been a regular since his summer arrival as a free agent, but dropped out towards the end of January due to a minor injury.

Despite the 30-year-old being available again, Bruce has stuck with the combination used in his absence, but has stated he would like to find a way to get all three into his starting XI.

“We know what Evo is, of course we do, it’s food for thought of how to get the three of them on the pitch - that’s in my mind already before we play on Saturday,” he said.

“Maybe (a change of system), the only thing a manager can do is change his system or change his personnel, so we’ll see what we can do.

“The injury to Tom (Bloxham) (is going to have an impact) because of the start he had, and what he gives us. Injuries are part of it, and we have to deal with it.”

Following the draw with Rotherham, Bruce admitted it would be harsh to drop either Morgan or Carey upon Evans’ return to fitness earlier this month due to the way they had performed.

“Albie (Morgan) and Sonny (Carey) have been our best players in the last few weeks,” he added.

“They deserve to stay in the team as far as I’m concerned - that’s the way I manage.

“Even today (against Rotherham), he and Albie were among the better performers.”