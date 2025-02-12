Gallery: 37 photos of Blackpool fans showing their support on another frustrating night at Bloomfield Road

It proved to be another tough night for Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road as Steve Bruce’s side drew 0-0 with Rotherham United at Bloomfield Road.

Clear chances were scarce for both sides as the rescheduled fixture ended level, leaving the Seasiders still waiting for their first home win since September.

Despite extending their unbeaten run in League One to nine matches, frustrations remain high as chances to close the gap to the top six continue to be missed.

Here’s some of the best fan photos of the Seasiders faithful in attendance:

Seasiders supporters showed their support on another frustrating night at Bloomfield Road.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters showed their support on another frustrating night at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

