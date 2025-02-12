Gallery: 37 photos of Blackpool fans showing their support on another frustrating night at Bloomfield Road

Clear chances were scarce for both sides as the rescheduled fixture ended level, leaving the Seasiders still waiting for their first home win since September.

Despite extending their unbeaten run in League One to nine matches, frustrations remain high as chances to close the gap to the top six continue to be missed.

Here’s some of the best fan photos of the Seasiders faithful in attendance:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters showed their support on another frustrating night at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters showed their support on another frustrating night at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters showed their support on another frustrating night at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters showed their support on another frustrating night at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters showed their support on another frustrating night at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales